Ayushman Bharat Gave Me New Lease On Life: Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 29 (IANS) During the challenging period amid the epidemic, Banshilal Mali, a and flower trader from Nayagaon in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, faced a severe crisis when he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

The incident brought immense distress to his family, already struggling with the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

In such difficult times, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, proved to be a lifeline.

The scheme aims to provide free to economically weaker families in leading government and private hospitals, ensuring access to quality healthcare for millions of Indians.

Under the scheme, families are entitled to free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakhs annually in empanelled hospitals. Beneficiaries like Banshilal Mali have experienced the transformative impact of the scheme.

Sharing his story with IANS, Banshilal said, "In November 2020, during the Covid epidemic, I suffered a heart attack. My family rushed me to the nearest hospital, where I was diagnosed with a blockage in one of my heart's veins. The doctors advised immediate surgery, with the cost estimated at Rs 2.5-3 lakhs. It was an amount we could not afford."

Banshilal mentioned that he was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he received free treatment using my Ayushman card.

"My seven-day hospital stay, surgery, and medicines were all covered under the scheme. I am deeply grateful to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, which gave me a new lease on life," he added.

His daughter, Payal Mali, recounted the family's relief, saying, "When my father was diagnosed, we were extremely worried as we did not have the money for private hospital treatment. Thanks to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he received free and effective treatment. Today, my father is healthy and back to taking care of the family. We are profoundly thankful to the Prime Minister."

Echoing the gratitude, Banshilal's brother, Jagdish Mali, added, "When my brother experienced sudden chest pain, we rushed him to the hospital. The estimated treatment cost was beyond our means. Then, we learned about the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. After making the Ayushman card, we got him treated in a hospital in Ahmedabad. Today, he is healthy, and it is all thanks to this scheme. We are immensely grateful to PM Modi."

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless families across India, enabling them to access free treatment for serious illnesses in both private and government hospitals.

By reducing the financial burden of healthcare, the scheme ensures that even the poorest citizens can receive life-saving medical care.

With initiatives like these, the government is not only addressing healthcare inequalities but also bringing smiles to millions of families, proving that quality healthcare is a right for all.