Aecom Will Lead The Master Plan Update For The David-Panama Train

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Panama signed this Thursday, December 26, 2024, the contract for the provision of technical advice for the preparation of the master plan for the David-Panama railway, one of the promises of the current government administration.

“Today we signed the contract with the technical consulting firm Aecom to evaluate and update the master plan that already existed to build the train,” said the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, during the event. The study, which will be carried out in phases and will last six months, will begin with an initial stage valued at 2.2 million dollars.







The National Cabinet approved a $30 billion strategic plan that will transform the country's infrastructure and public services. – The project includes works such as the Panama-David-Frontera train, the San Miguelito cable cars and the rehabilitation of the historic center of Colon. In addition, the plan seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit to 2% of GDP by 2029 and strengthen key sectors such as education and agro.