JETOUR T2i-DM Launches In Qatar: A New Benchmark For Sustainable Mobility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alwaha for Cars, a leading automotive distributor in Qatar, recently made a groundbreaking statement in the region's automotive landscape with the unveiling of the JETOUR T2i-DM at Sheraton Park, Doha. The event, held under the slogan "Think Future," celebrated the launch of a revolutionary plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), marking a significant step forward in sustainable mobility.

A green vision for the future

The event's green-themed ambiance underscored JETOUR's commitment to sustainability, focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This wasn't just the introduction of a new vehicle; it was a vision for the future, demonstrating how cutting-edge automotive technology can align with eco-conscious values. Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, showcasing the innovative fusion of luxury, performance, and environmental responsibility.

The JETOUR T2i-DM: where performance meets sustainability

At the heart of the celebration was the JETOUR T2 i-DM, a testament to JETOUR's pioneering approach to hybrid technology. Powered by the world-class 1.5TGDI engine, the T2 i-DM boasts a maximum thermal efficiency of over 44.5% and offers an exhilarating driving experience with 380 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque and top speed of 210 km/h, setting a new benchmark for hybrid vehicles globally.

The vehicle is equipped with JETOUR's cutting-edge 3-speed DHT hybrid gearbox, ensuring seamless acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency. This advanced technology is further enhanced by a dual-motor drive, offering an ideal balance between performance and energy conservation.

Luxurious and interiors and safety features

The JETOUR T2 i-DM combines luxury and innovation with eco-friendly, antibacterial materials, a premium sound system, smartphone integration, and a voice-controlled infotainment system. Its dynamic JETOUR Light Show adds excitement to every drive. In terms of safety, the T2 i-DM features six airbags, a high-strength steel body, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Detection. Additionally, its IP68-rated battery is waterproof and collision-resistant, ensuring maximum safety and peace of mind.

Driving modes for every need

The JETOUR T2 i-DM offers three driving modes: Pure Electric, Hybrid, and Engine-Only, catering to different driving preferences. The Pure Electric mode ensures zero-emission commuting for daily drives, while the Hybrid mode balances power and fuel economy for longer journeys. With multiple convenient charging options-Fast DC, Standard AC, and Slow Household Charging-the T2 i-DM is designed to fit seamlessly into diverse lifestyles.

Looking ahead and setting a new global standard in hybrid technology

The launch of the JETOUR T2 i-DM in Qatar marks a significant milestone for the brand, positioning it as a leader in the shift toward hybrid and electric mobility. Powered by JETOUR's i-DM system, the T2 i-DM seamlessly switches between electric and fuel modes to optimize performance, fuel efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The vehicle features a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI hybrid engine with 115kW of power and 220Nm of torque, paired with a 3-speed DHT hybrid gearbox and dual-motor technology. The T2 i-DM offers nine driving modes, balancing power and energy savings. With its launch on December 25th, 2024, JETOUR aims to redefine the future of mobility, combining performance, luxury, and sustainability fifth-generation 1.5TGDI engine, designed for optimal energy efficiency. This hybrid engine delivers a robust power output of 115kW, with a torque of 220Nm, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience. The 3-speed DHT hybrid gearbox, combined with dual-motor technology, enables the vehicle to adapt to nine driving modes, providing the perfect balance between power and energy savings.

Global expansion and future prospects

The launch of the T2 i-DM in Qatar is just the beginning. The vehicle is set to expand into other Middle Eastern markets, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. With the T2's success in the region and its growing popularity, the T2 i-DM is expected to make a significant impact on the market. JETOUR's hybrid vehicles are designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, combining the best of performance, luxury, and sustainability.

A commitment to sustainability

JETOUR's commitment to sustainability is reflected not only in the technology behind the T2 i-DM but also in the event's green-themed atmosphere, symbolizing the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. The high-end version of the T2 i-DM features a 26.7kWh hybrid battery, offering an electric driving range of 139 km (under NEDC conditions) and an impressive total range of over 1,000 km. The vehicle's NEDC combined fuel consumption is just 0.8L/100 km, making it an eco-friendly choice for environmentally-conscious consumers.

The T2 i-DM also supports a 3.3kW external power function, enabling users to power household appliances and even run the air conditioning while the engine is off, providing additional convenience for everyday use.



For details, visit website or contact on 974 5000 6500 or 974 5000 0650