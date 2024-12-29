South Korea Jeju Air Plane Crash Claims 167 Lives. A Look At Recent Aviation Tragedies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As 2024 draws to a close, the is facing a troubling end to the year, with several recent plane crashes raising serious concerns about passenger safety. These tragic incidents, which have resulted in significant casualties, highlight ongoing risks in air travel.

Let's take a closer look at some of the recent crashes and their devastating impact.

1. South Korea: Jeju Air



Jeju Air Flight 2216 , a 737-800, was involved in a tragic accident at Muan International Airport, South Korea, on December 29. The aircraft overran the runway and collided with a ground obstacle, causing it to disintegrate and burst into flames.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216 is engulfed in flames as it slams into a wall following a crash after landing at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea December 29, 2024 in this screengrab obtained from video. Lee Geun-young/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

According to the local media report, Korean authorities confirmed that 167 were killed. Preliminary investigations suggest the aircraft landed gear-up without the flaps deployed, which may have contributed to the accident, as reported by AFP.

2. Azerbaijan Airlines

On Wednesday, 25 December 2024, Flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to the Chechen capital Grozny, crash-landed on Wednesday near Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia, where Ukrainian drones were reported to be attacking several cities. At least 38 people were killed. Flightradar24 data indicated fluctuating altitude and speed readings before the crash.

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. REUTERS/Azamat Sarsenbayev/File Photo

At that time, Ukrainian military drones were reported to be carrying out attacks in the cities of Grozny and Vladikavkaz. Rosaviatsiya states that the airspace was closed as a result, without stating the closure timeframe in relation to flight 8243. In addition, according to Rosaviatsiya, there was 'dense fog' in the area of Grozny Airport, according to a report by Aviation Safety Network.