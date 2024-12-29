Msheireb Academy Emerge Football Champions Again

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Academy won the championship organised by Aero Academy with the participation of 10 teams from academies.

Msheireb, who had previously won the in 2013, 2014 and 2015, this time defeated Ikbis Academy in the final on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Msheireb Academy coach Sufyan Ghazi expressed his great happiness at the team being crowned with the well-deserved title.

He said, "We are very happy with this well-deserved title as a result of continuous work and struggle with the players. There are promising players who will be the future of Qatari football."

"Such tournaments are extremely important for character formation, and indeed the academy presented wonderful technical level leading up to the final match, and the credit goes to management, Khalid Rashid bin Hussein Al Nuaimi, and the technical and administrative staff of the Musheireb Club, headed by coach Adel Khalo.