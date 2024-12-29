Qatar's Al Amri, Al Saad And Al Thani Star As First Round Of Al Shaqab International League Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari riders delivered outstanding performances as the first round of the Al Shaqab International League concluded on Saturday, wrapping up two days of thrilling action at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

The event, a qualifier for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final, featured competitions across Junior, Young Rider and Youth categories.

In Saturday's marquee event, Jaber Rashid Al Amri claimed the biggest prize of the night as he topped the CSI1* Al Shaqab Champions (Open Class) 1.35m with a flawless performance on Apollon du Banney. The Qatari rider clocked an impressive 34.85 seconds in the jump-off to secure victory.

Nasser Al Ghazali, riding Etna du Chateau, finished second with a time of 38.00 seconds, while another Qatari rider Mohammed Saeed Haidan took third place after recording a time of 35.78 seconds with Mediena, penalised by eight faults in the jump-off.

Manager of the Equine Education Department at Al Shaqab Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin presented trophies to the podium winners.

Saad Ahmed Al Saad won the Youth Champions 130cm CSIY-B (FEI Group VII qualifier).

All-Qatari podium in CSIY-B Youth Champions (1.30m)

Saad Ahmed Al Saad delivered a flawless performance with 12-year-old Craquante de Mazin to claim victory, clocking 38.70 seconds in the jump-off and securing qualification for the FEI Group 7 Final 2025. Sultan Salem Al Naemi (Cethys de Vernay) finished second with a time of 53.69 seconds after four penalties while Ibrahim Yousuf Al Mahmoud (Qataro van het Texelhof) settled for third in 52.09 seconds with eight penalties.

Omar Ali Al Boanain, Head of Support Services at Qatar Equestrian Federation, presented the awards.

Qatari riders also impressed in CSIJ-B Junior Champions (1.20m) as Fahad Jassim H K Al Thani clinched the title with a perfect 31.11 seconds on Hazel de Luxe, earning a spot in the 2025 FEI Group Seven Championship Final. Haya Khalid A E Al Hitmi (Hustique) claimed second with 31.25 seconds while Mohammed Jassim A J Al Thani (Cattleya Plassay) was third with 34.10 seconds.

Qatar's Al Thani dominates CSICh-B Future Champions (1.10m)

Abdullah bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani swept the top two spots, winning with Goteborg Handyman (31.96 seconds) and finishing second with Cassandra 352 (32.04 seconds). He advanced to the FEI Group 7 Final after an outstanding show. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Mutairi (Baccarat d'Azur) came third with 33.45 seconds.

CEO of Old Doha Port, Eng. Muhammad Abdullah Al Mulla, crowned the winners of the 1.20m and 1.10m events.

In Small Tour (1.10m), Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al Juaid triumphed on Dushi with a time of 25.90 seconds, followed by compatriot Nasser Al Bagami (Vahine de Curaine, 27.34 seconds) and Morocco's Achraf Oualla (Just In Time, 27.46 seconds). FEI-certified judge Nasser Mubarak Al Hajri presented the trophies.

Also on Saturday, Belgium's Jana Bart Sas (Dilandra) cleared the second phase in 25.23 seconds to win the Amateur Class (90cm). Saudi Arabia's Al Mutairi (Diane, 25.25 seconds) and Qatar's Hamad Nasser S Al Marri (Dilandra, 25.53 seconds) completed the podium. Director of Commercial and Marketing Manager at Al Shaqab Abdulrahman Al Kaabi presented the awards.

Qatar's youngsters, meanwhile, were also impressive in the Optimum Time (60cm) title as Ghanim Thamer K Al Maadadi (Bay Barney) emerged victorious, followed by Mohammed Hamad N Al Maadheed (Bay Barney) and Salha Khalid A Al Obaidli (Lancome Paris). Specialist in Inheritance and Heritage at Al Shaqab Ahmed Khaled Al Hamidi crowned the winners.