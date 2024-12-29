Manish Malhotra Shares A Glimpse Of His Lavish Store In Dubai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Ace designer Manish Malhotra recently took to social to give a sneak peek into his lavish store in Dubai.

On Sunday, Manish, known for his exquisite creations and luxurious designs, shared an intimate moment from his workday, showcasing his love for curating the perfect atmosphere at his store.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a in which he, along with his team, is seen working to set up the store. The video also offers a glimpse of his luxurious store, displaying the pristine arrangement of his latest collection, with racks adorned with sparkling ensembles and luxurious fabrics.

Manish captioned the post:“Sunday .. work day .. love setting up the store in the morning.”

Meanwhile, the fashion designer recently hosted a star-studded and glitzy house party at his residence, which was attended by his close industry friends, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Nora Fatehi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira, Nidhi Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Manish also shared a photo of himself posing with Tamannaah, Nora, and Fatima on his Instagram stories. In another post, the designer shared a picture with Ayushmann, Tahira, and Nidhi. At the party, Vijay and Tamannaah were seen walking hand-in-hand.

On the professional front, Malhotra made his debut as a costume designer with the 1990 film“Swarg,” starring Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, and Juhi Chawla. That same year, Sridevi hired him to style her photoshoot looks. In 1993, he designed the entire look for the late Sridevi's character in Mahesh Bhatt's“Gumrah.” After working on the costumes for the Telugu thriller“Govinda Govinda,” Ram Gopal Varma brought him on board for“Rangeela.”

Malhotra has styled several iconic movies such as“Dil To Pagal Hai,"“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,”“Mohabbatein,” and“Kal Ho Naa Ho,” to name a few.