Study Highlights Trends And Risks In Qatar's Desert Traffic Accidents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A recent study has revealed a concerning increase in traffic accidents occurring in the desert areas of Qatar, particularly during the cold months, from October to March.

The findings underscore the factors associated with off-road driving, with a significant proportion of accidents involving all-terrain (ATVs) and utility vehicles (SUVs).

The study, titled 'Analysis of Desert Traffic Accidents: A Retrospective Study', was published in the latest edition of the Qatar Medical Journal and released online on the Qscience platform, yesterday.

The study, which examined a range of factors including patient demographics, injury types, and treatment outcomes, highlighted a disproportionate impact on young males under the age of 40.

Many of those injured were found to have ignored key safety precautions, such as wearing seatbelts, driving at excessive speeds, and failing to adjust to the challenging desert terrain.

Blunt trauma emerged as the leading cause of injury, with orthopedic issues accounting for 35.6% of cases. Among these, closed fractures were the most common, affecting 22.4% of patients.

Airway-related injuries were also notable, affecting 11.7% of those injured, while traumatic brain injuries (TBI) were present in 15.1% of cases.

Despite the severity of these injuries, the majority of patients did not require surgery and had an average hospital stay of 2.9 days. The study also reported a 1.5% mortality rate and a 6.7% disability rate among the injured.

The study identified a steady increase in desert traffic accidents, with peak incidents occurring between 4pm and 8pm, mirroring the timing of typical road traffic accidents.

These accidents were often the result of inexperienced drivers engaging in risky activities such as dune bashing. The study calls attention to the dangers of operating vehicles in poor visibility conditions caused by dust, sandstorms, and mirages, emphasising the need for heightened awareness and more stringent safety measures.

The study's findings also point to the prevalence of injuries in certain areas of the body, including thoracic injuries (13.9%) and neck trauma (9.1%), which are consistent with what is seen in highway accidents.

Notably, the report indicates that while injuries were often serious, most individuals recovered with appropriate medical care and timely intervention.

However, despite several awareness campaigns in the country, such as the Hamad Injury Prevention Program (HIPP) of the Hamad Trauma Center, which emphasises the importance of safety, environmental respect, and preparedness for the challenges of riding in desert landscapes, these trends persist, highlighting the ongoing need for continued education and precautionary measures.