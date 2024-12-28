America’S Hidden Crisis: Homelessness Hits Record High In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a single night in late 2024, over 770,000 Americans found themselves without a home. This figure represents an 18.1% increase from the previous year, marking the highest level of homelessness since the began tracking these numbers nearly two decades ago.



The surge in homelessness stems from a perfect storm of factors. Skyrocketing rents, stagnant wages, and a severe shortage of affordable form the foundation of this crisis. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that only 34 affordable units are available for every 100 extremely low-income renters.



Migration and natural disasters have exacerbated the situation. In 13 communities affected by increased immigration, family homelessness more than doubled. The devastating Maui wildfires in 2023 left over 5,200 people in emergency shelters, contributing to Hawaii's 87% increase in homelessness.



The crisis disproportionately affects certain groups. Family homelessness surged by 39%, with nearly 150,000 children experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024. African Americans, comprising 12% of the U.S. population, represent 32% of all homeless individuals.



While the overall picture is grim, there are glimmers of hope. Veteran homelessness decreased by 8%, demonstrating the potential impact of targeted federal programs. Some cities, like Dallas and Los Angeles, have seen success in reducing their homeless populations through systemic changes and increased housing efforts.



The Biden administration has implemented measures to address the crisis, including executive actions to reduce illegal border crossings and initiatives to increase the housing supply. However, experts warn that the fundamental issues driving homelessness persist.



