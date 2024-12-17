Russian Defense Minister warns that Russia must be ready for war with NATO

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Andrey Belousov has warned that Russia must be ready for a possible conflict with within the next decade. Speaking at a meeting with top defense officials in Moscow, Belousov emphasized that the ongoing tensions with the West, particularly the US and its NATO allies, continue to escalate. He stated that one of the key priorities for the Russian military is to maintain readiness for any situation, including a potential military clash with NATO in Europe in the near future.



Belousov attributed the risk of such a conflict to the actions of NATO, particularly decisions made at the July summit, which have led to the alliance's increased readiness. NATO's new combat readiness system is designed to quickly deploy large military groupings near Russia's western borders, with the capability to mobilize up to 800,000 troops within six months.



In the same meeting, President Vladimir Putin accused the US of intentionally escalating the conflict by supporting Ukraine and sending weapons, military advisers, and mercenaries. He claimed that Washington's goal is to weaken Russia and provoke further tensions, using Moscow's responses as a tool to scare its population.

