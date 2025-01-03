Relatively Cold Weather In Most Regions Today, Tomorrow - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- The majority of the Kingdom will see relatively cold weather, on Friday, but the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience comfortable temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The south of the Kingdom will see some clouds at high altitudes, and winds will be southeasterly moderate.The JMD warns of the possibility of low horizontal visibility due to fog in the early morning hours over the high northern mountainous heights, as well as the risk of frost formation over the mountainous heights and parts of the Badia and plains regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 12 degrees Celsius, and a low of 3 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 10 degrees at night.