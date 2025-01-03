Statement By Royal Hashemite Court

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Majda Ra'ad, the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid, who passed away in Amman on Friday, 3 January 2025.Her Royal Highness married Prince Ra'ad in 1963, and their children are Their Highnesses Prince Zeid married to Princess Sara; Prince Mired, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, married to Princess Dina; Prince Firas married to Princess Dana; Prince Feisal married to Princess Lara; and Princess Fakhr Al Nisa' bint Ra'ad; and their grandchildren are Shirin, Rakan, Ra'ad, Safa, Jaffar, Haya, Hala, Radwan, Hanan, Feisal, Maryam, Azizah, Hashem, Lana, Hussein, and Thuraya.A funeral will be held on Friday, 3 January 2024, at the Royal Cemetery, following the funeral prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque.Condolences will be accepted for men for three days as of Friday at the Greater Amman Hall at Al Hussein Youth City from 4pm to 9pm. For women, condolences will be accepted from 10am to 2pm as of Saturday.Her Royal Highness was born in Arboga in Sweden on 5 September 1942, and received her education in Sweden.Over five decades, Princess Majda, may she rest in peace, engaged in social and voluntary work to provide humanitarian services for refugees and orphans, helping establish Al Hussein Centre for Orphans.Her Royal Highness chaired Al Hussein Society for the care and rehabilitation of people with disabilities, which was founded to support people with disabilities and integrate them into society.The Royal Hashemite Court extends its deepest condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Royal Hashemite Family over this loss.