Govt Asserts Discretionary Rights In Foreign Trade Policy Consultation Process

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) The clarified on Thursday that stakeholders have no standing to demand explanations when their input is not incorporated into the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP).

Through a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the government established its sovereign right to independently formulate, modify, and implement specific provisions within the policy framework, without mandatory stakeholder consultation.

The notification introduced new trade facilitation measures by adding two key paragraphs to the existing policy.

While maintaining the central government's option to consult with relevant stakeholders, including exporters, importers, and industry experts on a best-effort basis, the amendment explicitly states that such consultation does not create any legal obligations.

The government emphasised that this consultative process remains discretionary rather than mandatory.

The DGFT's directive explicitly states that no individual can claim a legal right to seek justification when their suggestions, comments, or feedback are not reflected in the final policy document.

Furthermore, the central government has affirmed that it bears no obligation to explain to stakeholders, whether importers or exporters, why their proposed modifications or suggestions were not incorporated into the FTP's formulation or amendments.

(KNN Bureau)