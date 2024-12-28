Top News On December 28: Manmohan Singh Laid To Rest, Nitish Reddy's Maiden Century, AI Warning, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top News on December 28: Former Prime Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on December 26, with his last rites conducted at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi amid a seven-day national mourning. In sports, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a maiden Test century at the Melbourne Ground, helping India recover during the fourth Test. In entertainment, Olivia Hussey, known for her role in "Romeo and Juliet," died at 73. Meanwhile, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warned of a 20% chance of human extinction due to AI within 30 years. In business news, Cochin Shipyard secured an order for eight tugboats from Adani Ports, while oil prices rose over 1% amid low trading volumes.

Manmohan Singh Laid to Rest

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday, December 26. He was 92. His last was performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday. a seven-day national mourning was declared. The Congress' headquarters is flying the Tricolour at half mast on the death of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Nitish Reddy's Maiden Century

Nitish Kumar Reddy stood tall against all odds as the 21-year-old scored his maiden Test hundred at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the ongoing fourth Test on Saturday. Coming into the middle after the fall of Rishabh Pant with India reeling at 191/6, Reddy took on the mantle and along with Washington Sundar, forged 127 runs for the eighth wicket at a packed MCG.

Olivia Hussey, Who Starred in Romeo and Juliet, Dies at 73

Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," garnering her a Golden Globe, died Friday at age 73, her family announced.

Geoffrey Hinton Warns of AI Apocalypse

Geoffrey Hinton, an AI pioneer, raised the odds to a whopping 20 per cent, of AI causing human extinction within the next 30 years. The Nobel prize winner emphasised the need for regulation to mitigate risks posed by powerful AI systems and urges government intervention.

Cochin Shipyard Bags Adani Ports Tug Boat Order

Adani Ports and SEZ ordered eight new tug boats from the Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyeard on December 27. Adani Group eyes to expand its tug boat fleet to 152 after the estimated delivery date upper limit of August 2028, as per the BSE filing.

Oil logs weekly gain in holiday-thinned trade on low US crude stock

Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Friday and recorded a weekly gain in low trading volume ahead of year-end, buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. crude inventories last week.