EIB Provides Ukraine With EUR 55M To Restore Social Infrastructure
Date
12/28/2024 8:09:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European investment bank (EIB) has provided Ukraine with EUR
55 million for the restoration of 151 social infrastructure facilities in the coming year.
According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Communities and Territorial Development of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
"The European Investment Bank has provided EUR
55 million in funding under EU guarantees for the Ukraine Recovery Program to reconstruct hospitals, social housing, educational institutions, heating systems, water supply and sewage systems, as well as other critical social infrastructure in 2025 and beyond," the statement reads.
This contribution is part of an emergency solidarity package developed by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission.
The financing will support 151 sub-projects within the program in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.
The Ukraine Recovery Program is a framework EIB loan of EUR
340 million, supported by an EU technical assistance grant, aimed at helping communities restore vital social infrastructure. The program is implemented by the Ministry of Communities and Territorial Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance. Local authorities manage the sub-projects, and UNDP provides technical assistance to accelerate their implementation.
European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the EU's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in all areas: political, financial, military, and humanitarian, including the recovery of local infrastructure. He also added that the European Union is committed to further close cooperation with Ukraine, the EIB, and other partners to continue supporting the country in addressing its urgent needs.
