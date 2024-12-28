Border Clashes Between Taliban And Pakistani Forces Leave Casualties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that a border clash between forces and Pakistani border guards has resulted in casualties on both sides. In a multi-hour confrontation, several Pakistani border forces were killed.

According to Tolo News, citing the of Defense of the Taliban, at least 19 Pakistani and 3 Afghan civilians were killed in the fighting that took place last night in the provinces of Khost and Paktia.

The clashes, which started in the middle of the night in the Dand Patan district of Paktia and the Ali Shir district of Khost, ended in the morning.

Al-Marsad, a media outlet affiliated with the intelligence of the Taliban, confirmed the clashes and reported that Taliban forces launched attacks from the Dand Patan district of Paktia towards the Dubbghi area across the border and from the Ali Shir district of Khost towards the significant Ozgari regions across the Durand Line.

Radio Hurriyat, another media outlet close to the Taliban, also reported that the border clashes between the Taliban forces and Pakistan's border guards are ongoing near the Durand Line.

This media outlet, citing its sources, claimed that Taliban forces“set fire to several of Pakistan's border posts” on the other side of the Durand Line.

Additionally, it was reported that Taliban forces had“captured two Pakistani border posts” in the Dand Patan district of Paktia.

So far, neither the Taliban nor Pakistani authorities have made an official statement about the clashes. This escalation comes at a time of heightened tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, following Pakistan's airstrikes on villages in the Bermal district of Paktika province.

Pakistan confirmed airstrikes on parts of the Bermal district in eastern Afghanistan, stating that they will take all necessary measures to ensure security within their borders.

The spokesperson for the Pakistani military stated yesterday, Friday, December 27 that the security of Pakistan is more important than that of all of Afghanistan.

The ongoing border clashes highlight the increasing volatility between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The casualties reported on both sides and the capture of Pakistani posts by Taliban forces underscore the fragile security situation along the Durand Line, which has long been a point of contention between the two nations.

The escalation of violence follows Pakistan's recent airstrikes in Paktika, which have added fuel to the already tense relations. As both sides engage in military actions, the international community must step up efforts to mediate a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and ensure stability in the region. Additionally, addressing the root causes of these tensions, such as border disputes and cross-border militancy, is crucial for long-term peace and security.

