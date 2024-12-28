Texas Design And Construction Announces Groundbreaking Mixed-Use Development In Austin, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Design and Construction, a leading company with a legacy of excellence since its founding in 1995, is thrilled to announce its latest ambitious project: a state-of-the-art mixed-use development in the heart of Austin, Texas. This transformative project is made possible through a dynamic partnership of state funding and private capital investment, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable growth and community enhancement.

Set to break ground in early 2024, the development will redefine urban living by seamlessly integrating residential and retail spaces. The project includes plans for 14 diverse retail spaces designed to cater to local businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering economic vibrancy and community engagement. Alongside the retail component, Texas Design and Construction is prioritizing affordable housing by constructing 300 low-cost living units, offering modern, comfortable homes to individuals and families in Austin's fast-growing population.

"This project embodies Texas Design and Construction's mission to build more than just structures-we build communities," said Jack Moseman, Vice President at Texas Design and Construction. "Austin is a city of innovation and

inclusivity, and we're proud to contribute to a development that not only meets the needs of today but lays the foundation for a brighter future."

The mixed-use development will feature:



14 Retail Spaces : Designed to support a variety of businesses, from local boutiques and cafes to essential services.

300 Affordable Housing Units : Aimed at addressing the housing affordability crisis while maintaining high standards of design and sustainability. Sustainable Design Elements : Incorporating green building practices, energy-efficient systems, and community-focused amenities such as shared green spaces and pedestrian-friendly pathways.

Strategically located to maximize accessibility, the development is poised to become a hub for residents and visitors alike. With its combination of retail opportunities and affordable housing, the project aligns with Austin's vision for a more inclusive and interconnected city.

Texas Design and Construction's decades of experience in delivering high-quality projects have positioned the company as a trusted leader in construction and development. This latest initiative underscores the company's dedication to innovation, community investment, and sustainable growth.

For more information about Texas Design and Construction and its upcoming projects, visit or contact Mel Demore, Vice President, at [email protected] or (210) 503-0587.

About Texas Design and Construction: Founded in 1995 in San Antonio, Texas, Texas Design and Construction is a premier construction company specializing in innovative, community-driven projects. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to sustainability, Texas Design and Construction continues to shape the future of urban development across Texas and beyond.

