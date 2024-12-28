Terramaster Launches The New TNAS Mobile 3 With Various New Features For Efficient NAS Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Upgraded

TNAS

Online

Management

Upgraded

to

TNAS

Online

2,

with

a

500%

speed

improvement,

providing

smoother

and

more stable

mobile

access, ensuring

seamless

operation

from

anywhere.

One-Touch

NAS Initialization

Users can now easily initialize the TNAS directly from mobile device. Simplified operation process for quick deployment and initialization of the TOS system.

Perfectly

Compatible

with

TOS

6

Seamlessly

integrates

with

the

latest

TOS

6 operating system,

users can explore all features of TOS 6 on the mobile phone.

Optimized

Overall

UI

and

Photo

Backup

The

TNAS Mobile 3 app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface for a smoother user

experience. And the photo backup transfer process has been improved to increase efficiency

and stability.

Media Index Management

The app also introduces a new media index management feature. Smart indexing for quick

retrieval

of

media

files

on

TNAS, offering the convenience of one-click activation across

platforms.

User Management

A new user management feature has been added, allowing administrators to centralized manage and control user access more efficiently. Enable flexible allocation and control of

permissions.

Shared Folder Management

The app now includes enhanced shared folder management. Users can easily create and edit

shared

folders

with

detailed

control

over

access

permissions.

Availability

TerraMaster new TNAS Mobile 3 V3.3.038 is now available for download and installation through Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More details, please visit:

.

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook:



Twitter:



LinkedIn:



YouTube:



TikTok:

@terramaster_official



About

TerraMaster

TerraMaster

is a professional brand

that

focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster