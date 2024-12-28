Terramaster Launches The New TNAS Mobile 3 With Various New Features For Efficient NAS Management
Date
12/28/2024 4:04:50 AM
Upgraded
TNAS
Online
Management
Upgraded
to
TNAS
Online
2,
with
a
500%
speed
improvement,
providing
smoother
and
more stable
mobile
access, ensuring
seamless
operation
from
anywhere.
One-Touch
NAS Initialization
Users can now easily initialize the TNAS directly from mobile device. Simplified operation process for quick deployment and initialization of the TOS system.
Perfectly
Compatible
with
TOS
6
Seamlessly
integrates
with
the
latest
TOS
6 operating system,
users can explore all features of TOS 6 on the mobile phone.
Optimized
Overall
UI
and
Photo
Backup
The
TNAS Mobile 3 app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface for a smoother user
experience. And the photo backup transfer process has been improved to increase efficiency
and stability.
Media Index Management
The app also introduces a new media index management feature. Smart indexing for quick
retrieval
of
media
files
on
TNAS, offering the convenience of one-click activation across
platforms.
User Management
A new user management feature has been added, allowing administrators to centralized manage and control user access more efficiently. Enable flexible allocation and control of
permissions.
Shared Folder Management
The app now includes enhanced shared folder management. Users can easily create and edit
shared
folders
with
detailed
control
over
access
permissions.
Availability
TerraMaster new TNAS Mobile 3 V3.3.038 is now available for download and installation through Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More details, please visit:
.
About
TerraMaster
TerraMaster
is a professional brand
that
focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.
