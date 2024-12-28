Stories In The Sky: Mahakumbh 2025 To Tell Tales Of 'Prayag Mahatmyam' With Drones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh said that Mahakumbh 2025 will be historic, adding that strict arrangements are in place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is set to mesmerize attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj, according to a press release. The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

“The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine. A new record will be set in the world. Strict arrangements have been made, and no one will face any problems,” Singh told ANI.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.