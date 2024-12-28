Rain, Hailstorm Increase Chill In Rajasthan, 12 Hurt In Various Incidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) Rain and hailstorm lashed different parts of Rajasthan since Friday bringing down the mercury and increasing the chill, a met official said on Saturday, issuing an alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, especially in the western parts of the state.

Around a dozen people were in various rain-related incidents across the state since Friday, officials said.

On Saturday, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees celsius, which was 4.4 degrees celsius above normal. A total of 11 mm rain was recorded from 8.30 am on Friday till 8.30 am on Saturday, the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for dense fog in the Pink City on Saturday. Fog alerts have also been issued for eastern and western parts of Rajasthan.

On Friday night, Dholpur experienced heavy rain and a storm around 9 pm, leading to the collapse of trees and temporary houses, which blocked roads in multiple areas. The administration deployed JCBs to clear the roads late at night.

Ajmer also recorded heavy rainfall on Friday. Heavy rain and hailstorm caused dense fog in districts like Jaipur, Pali, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Sikar. Visibility was reduced to 30–50 meters, necessitating the use of headlights on highways.

The IMD has forecast light rain in seven districts of the Kota and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday. It also warned of fog in 26 districts across the state.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across the divisions of Jaipur, Kota, Amer, and Bikaner are expected in the next 24 hours. Hailstorms are expected in select areas of Jaipur, Amer, and Bharatpur divisions, said the met department.

Additionally, a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures is expected, said met department officials on Saturday.

Dense to very dense fog is forecasted across several parts of the state and is expected to persist for 3-4 days.

In the wake of a cold wave, the met department has also issued suggestions to people to dress warmly and layer your clothing to retain body heat, to consume warm beverages frequently to stay cozy, to avoid wearing loose-fitting clothes during a cold wave and to limit outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible during a cold wave.