(MENAFN) Ukraine is urging the European Union to reduce welfare benefits for Ukrainians living abroad as part of its effort to bring back up to 10 million citizens who have fled since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022. This move aims to address the country's demographic challenges and bolster resources for post-war reconstruction. The United Nations estimates that nearly 6.7 million Ukrainians are currently residing abroad, excluding economic migrants.



In response, the Ukrainian established the of National Unity to facilitate the return of citizens. However, the plan's implementation remains unclear. As part of its strategy, Ukraine is considering measures such as reducing aid to refugees and restricting consular services for men of draft age. While the government acknowledges that millions may not return, it has proposed potential incentives, such as tax exemptions, mortgage subsidies, and education grants, though experts suggest these measures may have limited impact.



In addition, Ukraine faces a significant need for workers to support its post-war recovery, with an estimated 3.1 to 4.5 million workers required by 2032 to maintain a 7% annual economic growth rate. However, a growing number of Ukrainians in the EU are expressing a desire to settle permanently, complicating efforts to repopulate the country amid ongoing conflict and economic instability.



