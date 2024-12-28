AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Presents Cuisines Of Lithuania At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Hospitality and showcased the rich and diverse Cuisines of Lithuania during the 17th Global Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida. The event was inaugurated by H.E. Diana Mickevi?ien?, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, in a ceremony that highlighted the cultural exchange between the two nations.



The presentation featured an array of traditional Lithuanian dishes prepared by the students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The showcase offered a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the flavors, traditions, and heritage of Lithuania through its iconic cuisine.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT, emphasized the importance of cultural integration through food. He said,“Cuisine is a universal language that bridges cultures and brings people together. The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism is proud to present the cuisines of Lithuania, offering a glimpse into the country's rich culinary heritage.”



H.E. Diana Mickevi?ien?, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, expressed her appreciation for the platform and praised the efforts of the students. She said,“It is heartening to see Lithuania's cultural essence being shared with such enthusiasm and precision. Food is not just nourishment; it is a celebration of history, art, and connection. I congratulate AAFT for this thoughtful initiative.”



The event attracted dignitaries, students, and food enthusiasts who were delighted to indulge in authentic Lithuanian delicacies. The presentation underscored AAFT's commitment to providing world-class education and fostering global cultural exchange.



The Cuisines of Lithuania event was part of the larger celebrations at the 17th Global Film Festival, which continues to serve as a significant platform for international cooperation, cultural dialogue, and showcasing creative talent.



