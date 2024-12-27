CM Omar Directs Officials To Facilitate People Stranded On Srinagar-Jammu Highway
Date
12/27/2024 3:15:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday directed officials to facilitate people stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to snowfall.
Several vehicles were stranded on the highway - the only all-weather road LINK between the valley and the rest of the country - due to the snowfall.
“Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
He said the deputy commissioner is on the spot with his team monitoring the situation.
“I've instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority. If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance in case of any medical emergency,” he added.
Earlier, the chief minister drove via the highway from Jammu and said the road conditions were quite treacherous.
“I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund.
“My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles,” he said.
