2024 In Review - One In Three Children In Conflict And Fragile Countries Out Of School – New Analysis

One in three children living in conflict or fragile countries around the world were out of school in 2024 which was three times the rate of children globally missing out on education, according to new analysis by Save the Children.[1]



Research found around 103 million school-aged children - or one in three - living in 34

of the countries classified by the World as conflict-affected or fragile missed out on education in 2024.

[2]



This was significantly higher than the one in 10 children out of school globally, underscoring the strong link between conflict or fragility and missed learning.[3]



In Sudan, 17.4 million children are out of school amid the ongoing conflict which started in April 2023. In Gaza, where 96% of school buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli airstrikes since October 2023, all 625,000 school-age children missed out on education. [4]



Nigeria, considered by the World Bank as conflict-affected, has one of the highest numbers of children out of school in the world with over 18 million children missing education, as poverty, insecurity and socio-cultural practices and norms that keep children, particularly girls, out of school intersect to affect education. The situation is made worse by increasing attacks on schools, particularly in the north of the country, as well as devastating climate disasters such as floods in September that led the Borno state government to close all schools.



Kyariyam*, 12, was displaced with her family when floods hit her home in Borno state, in northeast Nigeria, in September. The family's belongings, including the children's books and school uniforms were washed away in the floods which also destroyed half of their school. Save the Children supported Kyariyam's* education with evening classes to make up for school.



“I feel really bad that I'm no longer able to go to school. I constantly worry about how I will catch up. I loved learning, and my favourite subjects were mathematics, basic science, business studies, and physical and health education.



“We need our homes to be rebuilt and our schools as well. We also need clothes, uniforms, and books so we can go back to school.”



Fragile countries are those more often affected by crises like wars and climate disasters, where the government does not have enough control over responsibilities like law-making, law enforcement, managing the economy and the services that people need to be safe, healthy and protected in school and learning.



Progress towards reducing the number of children missing out on basic education has been stalled for over a decade as under-investment in education, restrictive government policies, devastating conflicts in place such as Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territory and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), climate-change-linked weather disasters and attacks on education combine to keep children out of school.



Attacks on education and military use of schools increased by nearly 20% in 2022 and 2023 compared to the two previous years, [5] while around 62 million children and adolescents in 27 countries have had their education disrupted by climate shocks since 2020 [6].



James Cox, Head of Advocacy and Policy for Education at Save the Children, said:



“Around 103 million children – one in three - living in the world's most violent and fragile countries are out of school. Far too many children are being denied their right to education, as their schools are damaged or destroyed by conflict or climate-related weather disasters, attacks on education, or poverty, exacerbated by crisis, which prevents families from being able to pay for necessities.

We know conflict and crisis increases the number of children forced into early marriage or child labour.



“Education in crisis settings is lifesaving, it protects children from violence, sexual and gender-based abuse, exploitation, and recruitment into armed groups. It also provides lifesaving learning such as how to keep safe from unexploded bombs in their neighborhoods.



“Parents and children in humanitarian crises repeatedly tell us that education is their top priority. It is time world leaders listened to these children and made it their priority too by ensuring funding requirements for education in emergencies is fully met in 2025, and by endorsing and implementing the Safe Schools Declaration. All parties to conflicts must also ensure schools are not targeted or used as military bases, and ensure children can access safe, quality education, no matter where they live.



Save the Children supports children around the world by providing safe learning spaces for those whose lives are shattered by conflict, where children can also access healthcare, vaccinations and mental health support.

We also amplify the voices of children opposing child marriage and campaigning for a greener, fairer future. The child rights organisation also campaigns for and with children to call for urgent action on the climate crisis and inequality to create a safe, healthy and happy future for children.



[1] According to the World Bank, 39 countries are deemed as in conflict or fragile in 2024. According to UNESCO, these countries have a total school age population (primary and secondary) of 295 million children, of which 103 million are not in school according to our calculation based on UNESCO's 2024 Global Education Monitoring Report data and additional more recent updates. Figures for oPt, Burkina Faso and Somalia are updated to take into account UNESCO's suggested revisions (indicated in the 2024 report on page 156), while Sudan data is from the Education Cluster of which Save the Children is a co-lead.



[2] Of the countries that the World Bank lists as in conflict or fragile. 34 are included in this analysis as data on out-of-school children was not available for Libya, Kosovo, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Kiribati.



[3] Globally around 251 million children are out of school according to UNESCO having been pushed out of education by climate disasters, poverty, conflict, disability and gender inequality.



[4]



[5] GCPEA Education Under Attack 2024 report



[6] Education Cannot Wait, Right Here, Right Now: An Emergency Appeal to Support Education for Children and Adolescents Affected by Climate Hazards





*Names changed for anonymity



