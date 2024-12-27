Azal Flight To Russian City Returns To Baku Amid Reported Drone Attacks
Date
12/27/2024 5:10:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) has confirmed that flight J2-8717,
traveling from Baku to Mineralnye Vody, was forced to return to
Baku shortly after takeoff, Azernews reports.
According to AZAL's press service, the captain of flight J2-8717
from Baku to Mineralnye Vody received a NOTAM notification in the
air about the closure of airspace over Makhachkala (Dagestan,
Russia). Without leaving Azerbaijani airspace, the captain decided
to return to Baku.
The aircraft landed in the capital at 10:13. Comprehensive
information regarding flights to Russia will be provided
shortly.
****12:36
An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane operating flight
J28717 from Baku to Mineralnye Vody was forced to return to its
point of departure due to reported drone attacks.
Azernews reports that the incident occurred
shortly after the plane entered its scheduled route. AZAL has not
yet issued an official statement confirming the nature of the
disruption or the reasons for the return.
The reported drone activity has raised concerns over airspace
security, though the details of the incident remain unclear.
Updates are expected as investigations unfold.
Authorities have yet to comment on the matter.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.