Azal Flight To Russian City Returns To Baku Amid Reported Drone Attacks

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan (AZAL) has confirmed that flight J2-8717, traveling from Baku to Mineralnye Vody, was forced to return to Baku shortly after takeoff, Azernews reports.

According to AZAL's press service, the captain of flight J2-8717 from Baku to Mineralnye Vody received a NOTAM notification in the air about the closure of airspace over Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia). Without leaving Azerbaijani airspace, the captain decided to return to Baku.

The aircraft landed in the capital at 10:13. Comprehensive information regarding flights to Russia will be provided shortly.

****12:36

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane operating flight J28717 from Baku to Mineralnye Vody was forced to return to its point of departure due to reported drone attacks.

Azernews reports that the incident occurred shortly after the plane entered its scheduled route. AZAL has not yet issued an official statement confirming the nature of the disruption or the reasons for the return.

The reported drone activity has raised concerns over airspace security, though the details of the incident remain unclear. Updates are expected as investigations unfold.

Authorities have yet to comment on the matter.

