عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azal Flight To Russian City Returns To Baku Amid Reported Drone Attacks

Azal Flight To Russian City Returns To Baku Amid Reported Drone Attacks


12/27/2024 5:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) has confirmed that flight J2-8717, traveling from Baku to Mineralnye Vody, was forced to return to Baku shortly after takeoff, Azernews reports.

According to AZAL's press service, the captain of flight J2-8717 from Baku to Mineralnye Vody received a NOTAM notification in the air about the closure of airspace over Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia). Without leaving Azerbaijani airspace, the captain decided to return to Baku.

The aircraft landed in the capital at 10:13. Comprehensive information regarding flights to Russia will be provided shortly.

****12:36

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane operating flight J28717 from Baku to Mineralnye Vody was forced to return to its point of departure due to reported drone attacks.

Azernews reports that the incident occurred shortly after the plane entered its scheduled route. AZAL has not yet issued an official statement confirming the nature of the disruption or the reasons for the return.

The reported drone activity has raised concerns over airspace security, though the details of the incident remain unclear. Updates are expected as investigations unfold.

Authorities have yet to comment on the matter.

MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034635


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search