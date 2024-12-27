'Junior Players Will Benefit Most From PKL Melbourne Raid', Says Pardeep Narwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League legend Pardeep Narwal has said that PKL Melbourne Raid, set to take place on December 28 in Australia, will be quite beneficial not just for the seniors but for juniors as well.

The PKL Melbourne Raid holds special significance as it marks the league's ambitious international expansion. For Narwal, who has been with Pro Kabaddi League since its second season, this Australian venture represents more than just matches.

"Since Pro Kabaddi League Season 2, our lives have changed completely. This Australia tour is significant not just for us but also for the junior players going with us, and even for the seniors who have left kabaddi," he said.

Narwal believes this tour will create opportunities for cultural exchange and learning, even for the Australian team:“We've heard a coach from India has been training them for one and a half months... our senior players who are going will teach them something too. In the future, it will be a joy to see their team and players reach Pro Kabaddi.”

Speaking candidly about his early days, Narwal shared that when he first started playing kabaddi, his modest dream was simply to secure a job in the armed forces through sports quota; little did he imagine representing the sport in a country like Australia.

“I never imagined this,” Narwal reflected, his voice carrying the weight of his journey.“I only thought about getting a job, maybe in the army through kabaddi, just to help run my household better. I never dreamed that I would travel to other countries to play, that my name would become so big."

He emphasised that PKL hasn't just transformed his life but has been a life-changing force for every player involved in the league. "Not just one person - everyone who plays Pro Kabaddi, their lives have been transformed by PKL. I believe this firmly. The upcoming junior players will also rise up - if not today, then tomorrow or in the next season. Their lives will definitely change when they reach this level."

Looking toward the future with hope, Narwal spoke warmly about the upcoming generation.“The biggest thing is that they're going with such senior players,” he noted, emphasising how the juniors will learn crucial discipline from veterans.