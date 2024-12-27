'Architect Of Economic Transformation': Sports Fraternity Mourns Loss Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Tha sports fraternity condoled the demise of "visionary leader and the architect of economic transformation" former Prime Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 after he was admitted to AIIMS here following a deterioration in his health. He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.

As a mark of respect and honour and paying tribute to the former Prime Minister, Indian women's is wearing black armbands during the third ODI against the West Indies on Friday while the Rohit Sharma-led team also wore black armbands on the second day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Two-time World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen condoled the demise of the former PM and said, "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and the architect of economic transformation. His wisdom and humility will always be remembered. Rest in peace."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X, "Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former Prime Minister, a thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. What truly set him apart was his calm and steady leadership in times of crisis, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes, and his unwavering belief in India's potential.

"Nation will always remember Dr. Saheb for his contributions. My deepest condolences to his family and relatives."

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji," former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Former Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik posted on X, "Zamana kar na saka unke kad ka andaaza, wo aasman tha magar sar jhuka ke chalta tha. A salute to the former Prime Minister of the country, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. paying my respects, may God give peace to his soul."

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat said, "India lost a great leader who took the country to new heights with his extraordinary wisdom, simplicity and vision. Dr. Manmohan Singh was not just a Prime Minister, but he was a thinker, economist and a true patriot. His calm leadership style and economic vision gave the country a new direction, from the 1991 economic reforms to establishing India's reputation on the global stage.

"There was depth in his humility and wisdom in his every word. His services and contributions to the country will always be remembered. You will always live in our hearts, Sir. End of an era!"

"You will be missed sir #ManmohanSingh ji," former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal shared on X.

Dr. Singh, who served as country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.