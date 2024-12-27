MP Govt To Digitise Business At 40 More Mandis From Jan 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh is all set to expand the e-Mandi scheme, introducing more than 40 new mandis across the state from January 1.

The decision has been taken in order to bring transparency and provide easy business for accessing bills of their products at the mandis.

The scheme is already operational for the past few years in 42 mandis located in different districts across the state.

A detailed proposal was put forth before Chief Mohan Yadav by the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board (Mandi Board) for expansion of the tested scheme, which was approved, said an official.

The process has been simplified for the farmers through the Mandi app.

Farmers have been provided with the facility that they can make their entry slip themselves from their mobile phones before coming to the mandi.

Once the entry slip is made, they will not need to give their complete data to the mandis again.

After the entry slip is made, farmers can go directly to the auction sites on the mandi premises and auction their agricultural produce.

"With the e-Mandi scheme, farmers will be able to generate their own slips for the sale of their produce in the mandis. They will not have to stand in queue for selling the produce or for the entry slip," the official added.

It is expected that the record of agricultural produce being sold by farmers in the market will be maintained in real-time online.

"Farmers will have the information regarding which trader has purchased their produce and at what price," the official said.

It also noted that the state government has made a target to introduce the system in all 259 mandis by April 2025.