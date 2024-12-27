Kashmir University Postpones All Exams Scheduled Tomorrow

KU in a communiqué said,“In view of the inclement weather condition, all examinations of KU scheduled to be held on 28-12-2024 stands postponed.”

The varsity official said that the fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately.

Pertinently, on December-18, the university had announced winter break for main and its satellite campuses January-01 to February-23.

The varsity however had said that the departmental offices shall function normally and the heads, directors and coordinators of the departments of satellite campuses and centers shall ensure that the examinations if any and other activities are conducted as per schedule.

