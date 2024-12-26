Occupation Forces End Incursion Into Three Towns In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese announced that the Israeli forces withdrew Thursday evening from three towns in the South Governorate they have entered earlier.

In a press statement, the Army Command said that after a series of contacts with the five-member committee supervising the ceasefire agreement, the occupation forces withdrew from the towns of Qantara, Adshit-Qusayr and Wadi al-Hujayr in southern Lebanon.

The command stated that the army removed barriers that the occupation forces had erected to close one of the roads in Wadi al-Hujayr.

The Army affirmed that it is following up on the situation in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the five-member committee.

Earlier, the UN peacekeeping forces had called for avoiding any actions that threaten the fragile cessation of hostilities and for addressing the outstanding issues between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the occupation forces handed over to UNIFIL and the Lebanese Red Cross a citizen they kidnapped this morning during their incursion into the South.

The five-member committee supervising the ceasefire agreement (the mechanism) consists of representatives from the United States (chair), France, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese and Israeli sides. (end)

