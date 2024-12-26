WILBY.Ai Launches 'Simon Says': The Ultimate AI-Powered Multilingual Assistant For Everyday Tasks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simon Says Ai is here to stay!

WILBY, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence, has unveiled "Simon Says," an advanced AI-powered assistant.

- Abbie RossiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WILBY, a leader in AI innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, "Simon Says", a revolutionary voice-command software powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed to redefine user interactions with technology, Simon Says enables seamless communication, app control, and service management in 165 different languages through voice commands.Simon Says brings unparalleled convenience by allowing users to make fully translated phone calls directly from their devices or browser extensions. Whether you're booking a flight, ordering a pizza, or scheduling an appointment, Simon Says makes it as simple as asking."This isn't just voice recognition; it's AI-powered assistance that understands, translates, and acts for you," said Simon Wilby, the visionary founder and inventor of WILBY. "Simon Says is trained to use apps and services on your behalf, breaking language barriers and automating tasks like never before."Simon Says is powered by AI that has been meticulously trained to interact with apps and services across various industries. Its intuitive design eliminates the need for manual navigation or translation tools, providing a seamless experience for both personal and professional use.Simon Says revolutionizes how users interact with technology by integrating a powerful suite of capabilities, including answering questions, booking rides with Uber, ordering meals via DoorDash, playing music on Spotify, translating speech, generating images through Midjourney, identifying objects with its camera, and recording voice memos."Simon Says isn't just a virtual assistant-it's your multilingual, multitasking digital partner," said Simon Wilby, the inventor and founder of WILBY. "Whether you're managing your daily errands or exploring creative ideas, Simon Says handles it all with remarkable ease and precision."About WILBYWILBY is a pioneering technology company that creates AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, connectivity, and accessibility. Founded by Simon Wilby, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering transformative tools to empower users worldwide.For more information about Simon Says and Simon Wilby CEO of WILBY, visit .

Simon Wilby

WILBY

+1 212-202-0004

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.