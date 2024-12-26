عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council

Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council


12/26/2024 10:02:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated Thursday in the 46th extraordinary meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held in Kuwait.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was led by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting focused on key developments in Syria, Lebanon, and the wider region.

Discussions emphasized unified efforts to shape a future aligned with the aspirations of the Syrian people, providing support for Lebanon to overcome its current crisis, and advancing joint Gulf cooperation to achieve sustainable solutions that bolster security and stability across the region.

MENAFN26122024000063011010ID1109032483


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search