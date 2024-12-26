Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated Thursday in the 46th extraordinary meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held in Kuwait.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was led by the of State at the of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting focused on key developments in Syria, Lebanon, and the wider region.

Discussions emphasized unified efforts to shape a future aligned with the aspirations of the Syrian people, providing support for Lebanon to overcome its current crisis, and advancing joint Gulf cooperation to achieve sustainable solutions that bolster security and stability across the region.