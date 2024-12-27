Mavs Star Doncic Out For Month With Calf Injury: Reports
12/27/2024 7:16:48 AM
Paris: Slovenian NBA star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for at least a month with a calf injury suffered while playing for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, US media reports said.
Broadcaster ESPN said Doncic's left calf injury would be reassessed "in a month".
The point guard, who is averaging 28 points per game this season, would miss at least 15 games.
Doncic went off in the second quarter of Dallas' 105-99 Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavericks currently sit fourth in the Western conference with a 19-11 win-loss record.
