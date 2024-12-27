Mavs Star Doncic Out For Month With Calf Injury: Reports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Slovenian star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for at least a month with a calf injury suffered while playing for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, US reports said.

Broadcaster ESPN said Doncic's left calf injury would be reassessed "in a month".

The point guard, who is averaging 28 points per game this season, would miss at least 15 games.

Doncic went off in the second quarter of Dallas' 105-99 Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks currently sit fourth in the Western with a 19-11 win-loss record.

