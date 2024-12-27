Manmohan Singh A Visionary Leader Who Steered India Out Of Economic Turmoil, Says Deve Gowda

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 27 (IANS) JD-S supremo and former Prime H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday expressed his deep sorrow at the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, describing him as a leader who effectively brought India out of severe economic distress during his tenure as Finance Minister.

"This is an extremely sad day. I am deeply grieved by his passing. I first met Dr. Manmohan Singh in 1991, during my initial tenure in the Lok Sabha. He served as the Finance Minister in P.V. Narasimha Rao's and took several measures to stabilise the country's economic situation during a period of extreme crisis," he said.

Recalling their past, Deve Gowda admitted: "I had criticised him a lot and questioned many of his policies. However, his introduction of economic reforms - liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation- brought substantial change and progress to the country. It was a monumental development.”

At the time, India had even pledged 130 tons of gold. It was a grim scenario, but Manmohan Singh managed his responsibilities with remarkable competence, he underlined.

“Through the economic reforms of liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation, he attracted significant foreign direct investment to India. Before becoming Finance Minister, he gained invaluable global experience, making him an exceptional economist."

"Manmohan Singh was a simple, honest, and sincere individual. Beyond political affiliations, we remember him for his integrity. On behalf of our party and personally, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has also paid his respects to this remarkable leader."

Highlighting Manmohan Singh's contributions, Deve Gowda said: "As an economic expert in Narasimha Rao's government, he saved the country's honour and pulled it out of financial distress. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find the strength to bear this loss."

Emphasising Manmohan Singh's long service to the nation, he said: "He was a statesman and a senior leader who served the country for decades. His passing at the age of 92 is a great personal loss for me. May God grant his soul eternal peace and his family the courage to endure this sorrow."