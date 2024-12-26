GCC Ministerial Council Reiterates Support For Syria, Lebanon, Backing Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The GCC Ministerial Council urged all parties and components of the Syrian people to unite their efforts, prioritise national interests, uphold national unity and initiate an inclusive national dialogue to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, development and prosperity.

In the final statement Issued by the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council Concerning the Situations in Syria and Lebanon, which wald held Thursday in Kuwait City, the Council condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, including the occupation of the demilitarised zone on the Syrian border, which flagrantly violates Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The Council stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop these aggressions on Syrian territory and to ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Syrian lands.

The Council also confirmed that the Golan Heights is Syrian Arab land and condemned Israeli occupation decisions to expand settlements in the occupied Golan, which is a gross violation of the UN Charter, international law principles, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Ministerial Council emphasised the importance of respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and rejected foreign interventions in its internal affairs.

The Council also welcomed the UN Secretary General's call to establish a UN mission to assist and oversee the transitional process in Syria, emphasising adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, including state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, good neighbourliness, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, in order to maintain regional and international peace and security.

The Council affirmed the contents of the statement issued by the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria on 14 December 2024, in Aqaba, regarding support for UN efforts to assist the Syrian people in achieving a Syrian-led political process, caring for refugees and displaced persons, and working towards their voluntary and safe return home in accordance with international standards.

To economically empower Syria, the Ministerial Council called for lifting sanctions imposed on it and urged all partners, countries and relevant organisations to support the Syrian people. The GCC states affirmed their continued provision of humanitarian assistance.

On Lebanon, the Ministerial Council reaffirmed the GCC's firm positions on supporting Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity.

It stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic structural reforms to enable Lebanon to overcome its political and economic crisis, condemning continued Israeli aggressions, which resulted in thousands of civilian casualties, displacement and the destruction of infrastructure and civilian and health facilities, as well as attacks on UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Council stressed the necessity of implementing Security Council resolutions regarding Lebanon, particularly resolution 1701, and the Taif Agreement, to restore lasting security and stability in Lebanon and ensure respect for its territorial integrity, political independence and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders, with Lebanese government control over all Lebanese lands.

It also reaffirmed support for the efforts of the Quint Group regarding Lebanon, which emphasised the urgency of holding presidential elections soon and implementing necessary economic reforms for the Lebanese government to fulfil its responsibilities to its citizens.

The Council commended the efforts of Lebanon's friends and partners in restoring and enhancing trust and cooperation between Lebanon and GCC states, supporting the role of the Lebanese army and internal security forces in maintaining Lebanon's security.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, the Ministerial Council reiterated the GCC's consistent and steadfast support for the brotherly Palestinian people and the defence of their legitimate rights.

It expressed the GCC's anticipation of the success of Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation efforts to release hostages and detainees, stressing the need for an immediate, permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the lifting of the siege on Gaza, the unconditional opening of all crossings, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, relief efforts, and medical supplies to meet the basic needs of Gaza's population.