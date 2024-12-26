Asma Al-Assad's Health Critical: Reported To Be Dying From Blood Cancer

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Telegraph newspaper reported that Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian former President Bashar al-Assad, traveled to Moscow weeks ago for for blood cancer. She is now reportedly in an isolated condition, with one source claiming she is“dying.” Another source indicated her chances of survival at 50%.

According to the report, the former First Lady of Syria has been unable to be in a room with others as her condition worsens. Her has deteriorated to the point where she requires total isolation.

Following the collapse of his regime, Bashar al-Assad and his family fled Syria to Moscow. Russian officials confirmed that they granted them asylum for“humanitarian reasons,” allowing them to seek refuge in Russia amidst the political chaos.

Born in 1975 to Syrian parents in the UK, Asma al-Assad grew up in the Acton area of West London. She left her career in investment banking in 2000 when she married Bashar al-Assad, propelling her into the international spotlight.

Asma al-Assad quickly became a controversial figure, with opponents accusing her of using her British education and upbringing to distract the public from the repressive policies of her husband's regime. She was seen as the“soft face” of the Assad government, which sought to improve its image internationally.

In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on several members of the Assad family, including Asma al-Assad, for their roles in supporting the regime and its human rights violations during the Syrian Civil War.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram