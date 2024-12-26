Benefits Of Eating Fish: Essential For Health In Winter And Beyond

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Fish is available throughout the year, but its consumption tends to be higher in winter. Studies have shown that in the winter, due to shorter days and reduced sunlight, the body has a harder time producing D. Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and sardines are excellent sources of vitamin D, which help boost the immune system and improve overall health.

Traditional research suggests that consuming fish twice a week is sufficient for maintaining good health. If, for any reason, you're unable to consume fish, other alternatives like nuts and sesame oil can provide a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Research also indicates that the best fish to eat is one that is freshly caught and does not have an unpleasant smell, as fish meat is delicate and can quickly spoil, leading to infections if not stored properly.

In addition, the cold and dry winter air can cause skin dryness and cracking. Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins found in fish help maintain skin moisture and improve its health, which is particularly important during the colder months.

Seasonal depression, often triggered by reduced sunlight and seasonal changes, is more common in winter. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can help alleviate the symptoms of depression and improve mood and energy levels during this season.

Should We Eat Fish in the Summer?

Studies suggest that the timing of fish consumption depends on individual needs and dietary habits. There is no harm in consuming fish during the summer, as long as it is done in moderation. Fish consumption during the summer is completely fine, provided it is balanced within the context of a well-rounded diet.

Nutrition experts often recommend eating fish with lemon, as it not only enhances the flavor of the fish but the vitamin C in lemon also aids in the absorption of iron from the fish.

Therefore, consuming fish, particularly fatty fish, due to its rich content of vitamins and other nutrients, can be an important part of a healthy diet throughout the year, not just in winter. It's crucial to maintain a balanced diet and adapt food choices according to the changing seasons to ensure optimal health.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram