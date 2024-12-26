Zelensky Presents Awards To Six Service Members

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored six service members with state awards.

The decree to that effect, No. 882/2024 of December 26, has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The president awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" to Captain Anna Buniak and Lieutenant Oleksandr Merkulov for selfless actions in protecting Ukraine's and territorial integrity and exemplary performance of military duty.

Zelensky awarded the medal "Defender of the Fatherland" to Captain Denys Vlasenko, Captain Volodymyr Myroshnichenko, Major Oleh Pavlushko and Junior Lieutenant Artur Stashevskyi.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine