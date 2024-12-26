Arab Weightlifting Championship Significant -- Chair Of Kuwait Federation
By Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of the Kuwaiti Weightlifting Federation Talal Al-Jassar on Thursday affirmed importance of participation in the Arab mixed gender championship and Qatar Cup tournament due to kick off in the Qatari capital on Friday.
Al-Jassar, in a statement to KUNA on eve of the competitions, affirmed that engagement in such contests is helpful to uplift the athletes skills and stimulate them to be read to partake in regional and international competitions..
The Kuwaiti team will group 21 men and women of various ages and weights, he said.
The championship will proceed until December 31. (end)
