Punjab: 8 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Toxic Drain In Bathinda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) At least eight persons were killed and 18 on Friday when a private bus carrying more than 45 skidded off the road and fell into a dirty and toxic water drain near Bathinda town in Punjab after crashing a bridge, an official said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road when it fell in the Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village. The cause of the deaths was mainly due to drowning in the drain, the said.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said eight persons have died, and the injured individuals were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The bus was pulled out of the drain using a JCB with the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and the civil administration.

The rain hampered the rescue and search operation.

Bathinda Urban legislator Jagroop Singh Gill told the media at the accident spot that five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment.

"Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. Doctors have been instructed to ensure treatment," Gill said.

The bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain. Senior civil and police officials were on the spot to supervise rescue operations.

Eyewitnesses said the bus crashed through the railing of a bridge before it fell into the drain.

Locals rushed to the accident well ahead of the local authorities to get the people out of the bus and took them to the hospital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, warning against heavy rainfall.

It warned that thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected amid cold weather conditions.