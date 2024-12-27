Viral Video: Man Hangs Under Train To Travel 250 Km From Itarsi To Jabalpur Netizens Cite 'Rising Inflation'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man was found travelling under the Danapur Express coach. He was travelling from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and had already covered more than 250kms, risking his life.

The man positioned himself in such a way that he was stuck between the wheels of the coach. The staff from the Carriage and Wagon department discovered this man in Jabalpur during a rolling test near the Jabalpur Railway Station.

The staff were conducting a routine inspection when they found a man under the S4 coach of the train.

A video from the incident has gone viral on social media . According to the post, the man attempted this dangerous stunt as he had no money to buy tickets.

“There was no money for the ticket, so a person travelled 250 kms sitting under the train bogie near the wheel!!” the post read.

The post further described the entire incident.

“A person travelled 250 kilometres sitting in a trolley near the wheel under the S-4 bogie of the Danapur Express train coming from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. This came to light when, during the rolling test of the train on the platform in Jabalpur, railway employees, while checking the outer track, found a person lying on a trolley under the S-4 bogie,” it said.

“The railway employees were shocked to see this. The employees took him out from there. During the interrogation, the man said that he did not have money for the ticket. So he had to take this dangerous route for travelling,” it added.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials rescued the man from the spot and took custody of him. The identity of the man is not revealed yet. It also remains unclear, how the man hid himself under the train. Currently, a case has been filed against the man and a probe is underway.

“The general public not being able to get tickets could also be a reason, probably affected by condition,” said one of the users.

Another user said,“Workers are also troubled by the effects of inflation. Due to the increasing crowd in the general coaches of the train, they are forced to travel sitting below the train.”

“U should respect for his poor finance and commitment to go home and see his beloved dependents (sic).” added another.