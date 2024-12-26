Kuwait Premier Congratulates Libya On Independence Day
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Dr. Mohammad Youness Al-Manfi, the head of the Libyan presidential council, expressing congratulations on the 73rd anniversary of his country's independence. (end)
