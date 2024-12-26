Floor Center Receives Prestigious Award For Best Interior Solutions In UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Floor Center, a leading provider of flooring solutions, has been recognized as the recipient of the Best Interior Solutions Award in the United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Floor Center, a leading provider of flooring solutions, has been recognized as the recipient of the Best Interior Solutions Award in the United Arab Emirates. This prestigious award is a testament to the company's commitment to providing top-quality products and services to its customers.

The award was presented at the annual Interior Design Awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in the interior design industry. Floor Center was selected as the winner among a pool of highly competitive nominees, based on its exceptional design solutions, innovative products, and outstanding customer service.

"We are honored to receive this award and be recognized for our dedication to providing the best interior solutions in the UAE" said Muhammad Kamran, CEO of Floor Center. "This achievement is a result of our team's hard work, creativity, and passion for delivering exceptional designs and products to our clients. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

Floor Center has been a leader in the flooring industry for over a decade, offering a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned them a loyal customer base and now, the prestigious Best Interior Solutions Award.

This recognition further solidifies Floor Center's position as a top player in the interior design industry and serves as a testament to their dedication to providing the best solutions for their clients. The company looks forward to continuing to exceed expectations and setting new standards in the industry. For more information about Floor Center and their award-winning interior solutions, please visit their website at .

