Leading Franchise Market Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Announces The Top 200 Franchises For 2025

The highly-anticipated list of award-winners celebrates the best franchise opportunities according to thousands of franchise owners.

- Eric Stites, CEO & Managing Director, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) has just announced its Top 200 Franchises for 2025. This highly-anticipated list of award-winning franchises celebrates the best opportunities available based on franchisee satisfaction ratings reported by actual franchise owners.FBR simplifies the complexity of franchise research by asking franchise owners to rate their franchises based on key areas of business such as training, support, leadership, culture, financial performance, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, profitability, and more. This year, the firm surveyed over 34,000 franchisees from 350 leading brands to determine the Top 200 Franchises for 2025.This data results in a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score for each brand surveyed. FSI is the industry standard by which the health of any franchise company can be measured and tracked over time. Established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, FSI is a collective assessment of the critical areas of franchisee satisfaction and engagement. The FSI score of a franchise is a powerful tool for evaluating franchise systems, tracking operational performance, and predicting future success.While not all brands willingly undergo this type of assessment by an independent firm like Franchise Business Review, those that do offer investors a wealth of valuable insights .“At Franchise Business Review, we aim to guide entrepreneurs through their research by recognizing franchises that not only present a robust business opportunity but consistently rank highest in franchisee satisfaction. Our Top 200 Franchises list is an invaluable tool for a potential buyer's due diligence,” said Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review.“Franchising offers a tremendous business opportunity without the risks associated with starting a business from scratch. We strive to provide the data and insights needed to make better-informed investment decisions.”To see the complete list of FBR's Top 200 Award-Winning Franchises for 2025, go to lists/top-200-franchises/ .To learn more about the data behind FBR's methodology, go to post/data-behind-the-ratings/Franchisors interested in qualifying for a Franchisee Satisfaction Award should visit .About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company's data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website ( ) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer's Guides (page/digital-guides/ ).

