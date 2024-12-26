Ukraine Received About USD 1.2B From Japan - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received about USB 1.2 billion from Japan through World projects.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal in Telegram .

“Ukraine has received about USD 1.2 billion from Japan through World Bank projects. The funds were received in November-December and are aimed at projects in the social, medical, and educational spheres, as well as the restoration and support of business,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the funds are distributed as follows:

- USD 602 million has been allocated under the INSPIRE project to provide social protection for low-income and vulnerable populations;

- 400 million under the SURGE program to finance Ukraine's recovery and resilience;

- 250 million under the RISE project for private sector development;

- 220 million under the THRIVE project to increase the efficiency of public spending on health care;

- USD 200 million under the LEARN project to build a safe and comfortable educational environment.

to provide Ukraine with $3B from frozen Russian asset

“We are grateful to Japan and the World Bank for their continued involvement in the strengthening and development of Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba , during which he thanked him for the decision to transfer another USD 3 billion to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.

Since the full-scale invasion, the Japanese government has already provided Ukraine with a total of USD 12 billion in aid.