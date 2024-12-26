Russia targets Ukrainian sites based on perceived threats

(MENAFN) Moscow selects its long-range strike targets in Ukraine based on the threats it perceives from Kiev, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.



In a press conference, Lavrov accused the Ukrainian and its Western supporters of seeking to escalate the conflict with Russia. He was responding to a question from French media about Russian missile and drone strikes on Wednesday. Gerard Garo, a reporter for TF1 television, had called the "shocking," noting that they occurred on the day many Christians celebrate Christmas.



Lavrov argued that the Russian military is operating "in the context of the war, which the West, including France, declared against Russia and is waging through the Ukrainian regime." He pointed out that France has provided long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine, warning that such deliveries would lead to further escalation.



The Russian minister claimed that "the Kiev regime is incapable of following the rules of war, international humanitarian law," accusing Ukraine of using drones and Western-supplied missiles to target civilian areas. Lavrov insisted that Russia retaliates only against targets with clear military significance.

