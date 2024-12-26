Russia targets Ukrainian sites based on perceived threats
Date
12/26/2024 8:17:06 AM
(MENAFN) Moscow selects its long-range strike targets in Ukraine based on the threats it perceives from Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
In a press conference, Lavrov accused the Ukrainian government and its Western supporters of seeking to escalate the conflict with Russia. He was responding to a question from French media about Russian missile and drone strikes on Wednesday. Gerard Garo, a reporter for TF1 television, had called the attacks "shocking," noting that they occurred on the day many Christians celebrate Christmas.
Lavrov argued that the Russian military is operating "in the context of the war, which the West, including France, declared against Russia and is waging through the Ukrainian regime." He pointed out that France has provided long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine, warning that such deliveries would lead to further escalation.
The Russian minister claimed that "the Kiev regime is incapable of following the rules of war, international humanitarian law," accusing Ukraine of using drones and Western-supplied missiles to target civilian areas. Lavrov insisted that Russia retaliates only against targets with clear military significance.
MENAFN26122024000045016755ID1109032296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.