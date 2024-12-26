Value of Iran’s IFB transactions increases by 9.4 percent in 1 month

(MENAFN) The value of transactions on Iran’s over-the-counter market, Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), saw a significant increase of 9.4 percent during the ninth month of the Iranian calendar, Azar (November 22–December 20). This growth reflects a positive trend in market activity and investor confidence in the IFB during this period.



The IFB index also experienced an impressive 15 percent rise, reaching 25,664 points by the end of Azar. This upward movement indicates a strong performance in the market, which is increasingly becoming a key part of Iran’s financial landscape.



Operating under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), which is a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), Iran Fara Bourse plays an essential role in Iran’s capital market. The platform provides an alternative to the more traditional stock exchanges and serves as a channel for companies to raise capital.



Established on November 12, 2008, the IFB was designed to provide easier listing requirements for companies looking to enter the capital market. It helps businesses improve their corporate governance while promoting growth. IFB is one of the four major stock exchanges in Iran, alongside the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

