Moutai Starts A New Journey Of Sino-US Cultural Communication With Fine Chinese Baijiu

Moutai New York U.S. Investor Networking Conference

Historical Witness to Diplomatic Legends

Moutai has a long history in the U.S. It won a gold medal during the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition. When President Nixon visited China in 1972, Moutai was a part of the thaw in Sino-U.S. relations. On state banquets and other important diplomatic occasions, aromatic Moutai products witnessed the friendly talks between Chinese and foreign leaders as well as the development of international relations. With its distinctive cultural accumulation and superior quality, Moutai has become a unique bridge between Chinese and American cultures and a window through which consumers from all around the globe get to know Chinese culture. Moutai has been playing a positive role in the people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S.

P recise Industrial Layout in North American Market

Based on its historical accumulation, Moutai is actively expanding overseas markets. North America, where Chinese people as well as tech and financial elite are concentrated, is the key market in the strategic layout of Moutai's globalization. During their visits to New York and San Francisco this time, the Moutai team conducted in-depth research on various scenes of consumption, such as liquor stores, well-known Chinese restaurants, and chain hypermarkets. By communicating with local customers and distributors face to face, the team had a better understanding of the U.S. market's preferences and demands for high-end Chinese Baijiu. What's more, they studied the warehousing and logistics system as well as the regulations and policies related to spirits in the U.S., based on which Moutai would optimize product positioning and marketing strategies. With their efforts, Moutai, this fine Chinese Baijiu brand will better meet the needs of the local market and integrate into the lives of North American people.







Moutai team researching the U.S. market

Diversity and Integration Promoted by Cultural Events

The“Moutai Night” Tasting Event held at the Ferry Building in San Francisco was no doubt a highlight in the Moutai team's visit to the U.S. Moutai's full-bodied bouquet was well integrated with the extensive, profound Chinese culture in the melodious Chinese folk song, Jasmine, the cultural images created by the“Immortal of Poetry”, Li Bai, the presentation of the graceful Han-style Chinese clothing and traditional Chinese music, as well as the extraordinary performance of face-changing in Sichuan Opera. American consumers had a glimpse of the profound Chinese culture and civilization when tasting fine Moutai products. During their visit, the Moutai team sowed the seeds of Eastern civilization in American soil and created opportunities for multicultural exchanges. In the meantime, they greatly improved American consumers' knowledge and understanding of Moutai culture and even traditional Chinese culture, adding new vitality and connotations to Sino-U.S. cultural communication.







“Moutai Night” Tasting Event in San Francisco, the U.S.

The Moutai team's visit to the U.S. narrowed the distance between American consumers and Chinese culture. Chinese and American friends deepened mutual understanding and left more solid footprints of friendship on the road of cross-cultural communication. In the future, Moutai will continue shouldering the responsibility as an envoy of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges. With Moutai products as the media, Moutai will spread the wisdom and charm of traditional Chinese culture worldwide, facilitate cross-cultural communication and cooperation, and start a new chapter of friendly exchanges between China and foreign countries.

