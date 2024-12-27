Animal, Kill Dethroned As India's Most Violent Film THIS Gore Movie Has Made Viewers Throw Up In Theater

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian cinema has seen the rise of gore in films, beginning with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in 2023. Once crowned as the most violent in India, Ranbir Kapoor's film was a benchmark for gore, blood, and gratuitous violence in its time, shocking Indian viewers.

In 2024 came Lakshya's Kill, with almost the same bloodshed and violence. These movies made the Indian audience believe that they were the epitome of gore, but now comes a new and unexpected player – a Malayalam film .

This Malayalam film is now being touted as“India's most violent” ever, with reports suggesting that viewers couldn't bear the amount of violence and ended up vomiting in the theatres.

This Malayalam neo-noir action thriller, newly throned as India's most violent film, is Unni Mukundan's Marco .

After the initial screenings of the December 20 release, viewers said Marco had“much more blood and gore” than even gorefests like Animal , Kill, or the KGF franchise.

So much so that a Manorama report quoted a viewer as saying,“The woman who sat next to me threw up on my shirt as she couldn't bear the violent scenes on screen.”

Marco: Plot

The Haneef Adeni directorial delves into the origin story of the antagonist from his 2019 film 'Mikhael'. Starring Unni Mukundan in the titular role, the film spotlights Marco's rise from obscurity to a feared kingpin, offering a villain-centric narrative.

The film was particularly criticised for scenes depicting graphic violence against children, which is rarely explicitly shown in Indian cinema.

The cast includes Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Anson Paul, and Siddique. Ravi Basrur's electrifying music amplifies the cinematic experience.

Marco: Box Office Collection

Marco has also achieved significant success at the box. In six days, it has earned ₹25 crore net in India and has neared ₹50 crore worldwide.

Marco earned ₹25.25 crore gross in Kerala alone during the same period. This is more than what Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule managed to earn in the state in over three weeks.