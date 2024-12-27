Manmohan Singh Passes Away: From India-US Nuclear Deal To Mumbai Terror Attacks Revisiting Ex-PM's Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his memoir 'A Promised Land,' former US President Barack described ex-Prime Manmohan Singh as a 'a gentle, soft-spoken economist' with a 'white beard and a turban,

marks of his Sikh faith that lent him the air of a holy man to the Westerners.

Manmohan Singh , who passed away on Thursday, will not just be remembered for his economic legacy – his foreign policy approach and initiatives during his stint as Prime Minister from 2004-2014 are well-known, too.

The liberalisation of India's economy in 1991 was a turning point in the country's post-independence history for which the then finance minister Manmohan Singh is credited. It opened India's doors to the global economy.

Indo-US Nuclear Deal

One of the highlights of Singh's regime was the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement 2008, which paved they way for civilian nuclear cooperation. The deal ended India's decades-long nuclear isolation, besides shaping country's relationship with major powers, including the US.

Before Obama's presidency , Singh had a rapport with US President George W Bush, thanks to the nuclear deal. Also, the ties with Japan, France, Australia, Germany and other countries improved due to the nuclear deal, which positioned India as a responsible nuclear power with a strong global credibility.

As Prime Minister, Singh is often credited for leading the Indian economy through the 2008 global financial crisis. Not just Obama, former British Chancellor Gordon Brown, ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe and ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel have also showered praises on him.

Singh is also known to have overseen the transition of India's ties with the West. In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed the idea of the Quad during his visit to India. Singh's government signed a strategic partnership agreement and a free trade pact with Japan, setting the stage for stronger defence and economic cooperation in the coming years, India Today reported.